Celebrity News May 08, 2026
Bone Found Near Nancy Guthrie’s Home: What Police Know
Savannah Guthrie’s mother Nancy Guthrie is still missing more than three months after she was abducted by a masked intruder.
Now, USA Today reports true crime streamer A.J.DoubleU News has found remains just miles from Nancy’s house.
The Tucson Police Department confirmed to the paper that authorities responded to a call about a human bone around 10 a.m. on May 7.
The bone was recovered near North Craycroft Road and East River Road, about 15 minutes from Nancy’s home, but an investigation deemed it "prehistoric” in nature.
Nancy Guthrie Case: The New Evidence That Could Lead to a BreakthroughView Story
Tucson Police spokesperson James Horton stated, "This will be a prehistoric anthropological investigation. This is not a criminal investigation.”
The University of Arizona's Anthropology Department and the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner assisted in the investigation.
Meanwhile, authorities are looking into another piece of evidence.
FBI Analyzing DNA from Nancy Guthrie’s Home with Advanced TechnologyView Story
“Extra” spoke with Brian Entin about his CW special, “NewsNation Presents: The Nancy Guthrie Mystery.”
Brian shared, "The latest real development is we confirmed that there was a rootless hair that has been sent to the FBI lab in Quantico for testing, which could be significant if they can figure out if there's any DNA on the hair that could trace back to a possible suspect.”