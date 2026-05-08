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Savannah Guthrie’s mother Nancy Guthrie is still missing more than three months after she was abducted by a masked intruder.

Now, USA Today reports true crime streamer A.J.DoubleU News has found remains just miles from Nancy’s house.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed to the paper that authorities responded to a call about a human bone around 10 a.m. on May 7.

The bone was recovered near North Craycroft Road and East River Road, about 15 minutes from Nancy’s home, but an investigation deemed it "prehistoric” in nature.

Tucson Police spokesperson James Horton stated, "This will be a prehistoric anthropological investigation. This is not a criminal investigation.”

The University of Arizona's Anthropology Department and the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner assisted in the investigation.

Meanwhile, authorities are looking into another piece of evidence.

“Extra” spoke with Brian Entin about his CW special, “NewsNation Presents: The Nancy Guthrie Mystery.”