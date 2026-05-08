Blake Lively’s Lawyer Praises Her Bravery & Explains Seeking Damages (Exclusive)

Blake Lively’s attorney Sigrid McCawley is speaking out after the news of a settlement in the “It Ends with Us” case with Justin Baldoni and Wayfarer.

“Extra” spoke with McCawley, who discussed the damages Blake is still seeking under California law, which will be considered by a judge whose ruling is final.

Sigrid referenced California Civil Code Section 47.1, which protects those reporting sexual harassment or discrimination from retaliatory defamation suits.

She said, “You’ll remember that during this case, the Baldoni parties and the Wayfarer parties sued Blake in a $400 million lawsuit for defamation. They did that based on the fact that she had raised claims of sexual harassment in the workplace and this law is intended to prevent that kind of false and misleading type of lawsuit that is used to silence people who raises issues of sexual harassment in the workplace.”

Baldoni’s lawsuit against Lively was dismissed by Judge Liman months ago.

According to McCawley, the law provides “an incredible amount of strength” in Lively’s case, saying, “It provides for three times the damages of what would be awarded by a court if you’re found to have violated this provision.” She went on, “It also provides the court the ability to award punitive damages, meaning a punishment on top of the treble damages.”

McCawley brought up the settlement, in which Baldoni and Wayfarer waived their right to appeal.

She commented, “This will be the final judgment… He will make the final ruling and that will be it… There will be no, you know, appeal or sort of lengthy process thereafter.”

Sigrid noted that there are “various organizations who wrote in support of Blake” that the judge could hear from before making a ruling.

She added, “The judge will dictate what evidence is allowed to be presented at that hearing. So he can ask for information from the expert witnesses. He can take testimony from individuals and he will make an ultimate decision as to what gets introduced at that evidentiary hearing.”

McCawley also praised Blake, saying, “This suite is about so much more than money. Blake has been so brave in this moment to stand up and fight back, not only for herself but for the other women who she observed in that workplace who were being sexually harassed. She has forged this path ahead and is leaning into this law, which is an important law for all people who are victimized in the workplace in this way.”

She said Blake “will be one of the first to have this law litigated in the court in New York.”

According to McCawley, Lively has faced a “horrific digital retaliation campaign” and hopes to make a difference in the future.

She said, “Right now, she’s working in New York to help pass legislation on the Speak Your Truth Act, which has been in the works with advocacy groups to try to move that forward.”