Television May 08, 2026
'90 Day Fiancé’: Gino Is Older Than His Date Lexi’s Dad! (Exclusive Clip)
“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek at “90 Day: The Single Life.”
After ending things with Natalie, Gino is back on the dating scene and hits it off with Lexi.
She’s 30 and Gino is 56.
He says, "I do not feel like we have a 26-year age difference. And honestly, I feel like age doesn't even matter."
Lexi notes that her family might have some opinions, especially because Gino is older than her dad!
Gino says that maybe her dad will like him as a person and age won’t be the stumbling block she thinks it is.
Tune in Monday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.