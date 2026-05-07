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Gwen Stefani and No Doubt took over Sphere Las Vegas on Wednesday, but her hubby Blake Shelton missed the show.

It turns out the country singer’s own residency kicked off the same night at Caesars Palace!

Blake opened up about the overlap during his show. In a video posted by @JPASC24, Shelton told the crowd, “My wife came to town. She’s here… I mean, she’s not here… She’s over there at the other venue."

Shelton joked, “What kind of d**khead books us on the same night every single night?”

He added, “I think my manager did that, and he’s here isn’t he?” Laughing, Blake told his manager Narvel Blackstock, “Sorry, Narvel.”

Blake and Gwen were hit with split rumors last year, but they shut down the gossip with some PDA, even posting kissing pics for Thanksgiving and New Year’s.

He addressed the gossip while co-hosting "Country Countdown USA" on January 10, saying, “I started noticing these articles popping up about ‘Blake and Gwen, they’re split up’... ‘They’re not even seeing each other anymore, they’re going through a divorce.’ And then, a week later, a picture comes out of us walking out of the grocery store … ‘Oh, they’re back together again!’”