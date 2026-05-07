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Fresh off an NYC night out at the Met Gala, Stanley Tucci has Season 2 of “Tucci in Italy” on his mind!

“Extra’s” Derek Hough spoke with Tucci, who returned to the Met for the first time in 20 years.

Tucci kept it real, joking, “It was harder to get up the steps.”

While he was “a little nervous” to be back, Tucci had a “great time” with his wife Felicity Blunt.

Turning to the show, Stanley talked about one of his favorite dishes from this season, a rock pasta.

He explained, “There’s this dish that a guy made… It’s spaghetti and he takes rocks from the ocean and puts them in this huge metal thing… He puts them in with the pasta water and he cooks the pasta right in that with tomatoes and stuff like that and you get this taste of the sea and there’s not a single piece of seafood in it.”

"The Devil Wears Prada 2” filmed in Milan, so did the cast get to enjoy any meals together?

Tucci answered, "Sometimes it’s hard because the schedules are so erratic... Emily [Blunt] and Meryl [Streep] and I and Justin [Theroux] were able to eat together, which was very nice.”

Following the mega success of “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” Tucci is hopeful for a third movie!

He quipped, “Why not? I mean, come on!"