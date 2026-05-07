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Jake Reiner is speaking out about the murder of his parents Rob and Michele Singer Reiner on his podcast for the first time.

Jake stepped away from co-hosting "The Incline: Dodgers Podcast” with Kevin Klein after his parents were found murdered in their Brentwood home in December.

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His brother Nick Reiner was arrested for the crimes and has entered a not guilty plea.

Last month, Jake wrote a heart-wrenching essay about his parents on his Substack, but the podcast marks the first time he’s faced the cameras and spoken out since Rob and Michele’s deaths.

Jake said, “I just want to thank everyone I’ve heard from near and far since everything’s happened… Just know that I’ve seen all the love, all the support out there.”

He continued, “I felt it was time to come back to the podcast, I was thinking about it for a really long time… I told [Kevin] I wanted to write this essay… first before I did anything.”

Explaining the essay, he said, "I felt like I wanted to put my words out there and let people in as to the kind of people they were at home and for those who really knew and loved them I felt it important to share that.”

Jake said he also wanted to "connect with people going through their own kind of grief.”

Rob and Jake bonded over the Dodgers and went to countless games together. Jake shared on the podcast, "When it comes to the Dodgers, you know, my first love, is something that I've always connected with my dad first and foremost, and it's something that I will continue to connect with him for the rest of my life.”

Jake went on to explain, he "didn't want to just jump on the podcast and start talking about the Dodgers' offensive woes or bullpen woes without, you know, addressing some things first."

In his essay, Jake addressed his parents' murders and his heartbreak over losing them.

He shared, in part, "I was robbed of so many things that day. My parents won’t be at my wedding, they won’t get to hold their future grandchild, and they won’t get to see me have the successful career I’m still seeking. It simultaneously breaks my heart and enrages me.”

Jake wrote that nothing could prepare him for “instantly” losing both of his parents, calling it “too devastating to comprehend."