Getty Images

Meghan Markle celebrated her son Archie’s 7th birthday with a photo post on Instagram.

The Duchess of Sussex included a sweet throwback of newborn Archie sleeping on Prince Harry’s chest at Frogmore Cottage and another of the Prince playing in the water with his sister Lilibet.

Markle wrote, "7 years later…happy birthday to our sweet boy 🤍.”

Instagram

DailyMail.com points out the birthday tribute also offers some clues about Meghan and Harry’s life at Frogmore, before they moved to California in 2020.

In the background of the photo, a portrait of Harry’s late mother Princess Diana can be seen on the dresser.

Instagram

On the wall is a watercolor painting of the female form called "Babe No. 5" by American artist Inslee Fariss.

DailyMail.com reports Meghan originally had it in her guest room while living in Toronto.

In 2018, Inslee shared a photo of herself with the painting on Instagram and wrote, "Meghan Markle’s figure study, before it left the studio. This was taken a couple years ago when I had no idea: who she was, that she would buy this piece, that she would meet prince Harry and fall in love, that countless kind strangers from around the world and every person I’ve ever met would later forward me articles about how she had it displayed in her guest bedroom. Isn’t it funny how life turns out?"

Hello! magazine reports Markle bought the piece for around $600.