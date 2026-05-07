Kevin McKidd on ‘Right Time’ to Exit 'Grey’s Anatomy' & Directing Season 22 Finale (Exclusive)

Disney/Anne Marie Fox

Kevin McKidd is departing “Grey’s Anatomy” after 18 years.

“Extra” spoke with Kevin about why it felt like “the right time” for his exit as Dr. Owen Hunt.

He said, “Eighteen years is a big chunk of any man’s life, so when the news came, I was like, ‘Okay, this feels right to me in a strange way.’ I’ve missed so many things… I’ve missed things like doing theater, like, I’ve wanted to do a big musical at some point on Broadway or in the West End, so it’s kind of made those things really unavailable to me for a very long time.”

McKidd called it “bittersweet” to say goodbye since he’s “really going to miss everyone.”

Kevin promised he’s not “gone-gone,” saying they want him to come back to direct and for guest spots.

McKidd showed his huge appreciation for the show, saying, “So many things have come into my life because of this show and I feel so grateful.”

Kevin even learned how to direct while working the show since show creator Shonda Rhimes allowed him to shadow directors when he expressed some interest.

He also dished on directing the Season 22 finale episode and how emotional it was on the last day.

Without saying too much, Kevin teased, "There’s a big finale-ish kind of event that happens in this episode.”

It’s the official last episode for his character, too!

He recalled, “That very last day was the biggest day of that episode. We were on location and it was really lovely. My partner Danielle [Savre] and my kids came down, you know, and they kind of spent that last day with me, pretty much… There was a really beautiful day and there’s a lot of tears and speeches and, you know, gifts, and people gave me a pile of cards.”

Kevin’s co-star Kim Raver is also leaving the show.