‘It Ends with Us’ Actor Adam Mondschein Reveals Justin Baldoni’s Reaction to Blake Lively Settlement

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Days after Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni settled, “It Ends with Us” actor Adam Mondschein is weighing in.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Mondschein, who played a doctor in the movie and is also good friends with Justin in real life.

As for how he processed the settlement, Adam commented, “To us, Team Blake finally admitted defeat.”

Blake and Justin’s legal battle had been ongoing since December 2024 after she filed a legal complaint with the California Civil Rights Department claiming Baldoni sexually harassed her on set. She later accused him of defamation and Baldoni denied all of her allegations.

Adam said, “It’s a reputation because it’s him. It’s his integrity. For that to be smeared, to be weaponized, I think his heart was broken.”

When asked how Justin is feeling about the settlement, Adam answered, “There’s this relief. There’s this, ‘Ah, the truth. Isn’t it refreshing?”

Adam acknowledged that the legal battle might not be over just yet!

He noted, “They have to wait for whatever happens with the last three bits that are contractual between the studios and her claims of retaliation.”

Lively’s team filed court papers on Thursday, arguing that the settlement allows them to push for Baldoni and Wayfarer to pay for all her legal fees and punitive damages under California Civil Code Section 47.1, which protects those reporting sexual harassment or discrimination from retaliatory defamation suits.

While Adam believes that justice has been served with the settlement, Blake’s team is calling the settlement a “resounding victory” for them.