Christie Brinkley & Daughter Sailor’s Exciting ‘Full-Circle’ Modeling News! (Exclusive)

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Christie Brinkley, 72, sat down with her daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook, 27, for a special “Extra” exclusive ahead of Mother’s Day!

Christie opened up about motherhood, what she learned from her own parents, and balancing family and career.

But first Christie and Sailor had some breaking news to share only with “Extra.”

Christie revealed, “I am very excited to announce… I don't want to get choked up. Over 50 years ago, I became a Ford model, and now I'm coming back to Ford with my baby and we're going to be together at Ford Models. And if that's not a full-circle moment, I don't know what is.”

She went on, "If somebody said to me, ‘Fifty years from now, you're going to be back with your daughter.' I'd be like, ‘What?’"

Sailor added, “Let's go… Ford Models 2026, baby!”

Sailor also asked “How does it feel to be a mom?"

Christie replied, “You know what? It is the best feeling in the world. I am not kidding.”

Brinkley, who is also the mother of Alexa, 40, and Jack, 30, continued, "I remember the very first day I was about to become a mom for the first time. I had my video cameras, I was walking in the hospital doors, and I turn the camera down to my feet and I say, 'Right now, these are the feet of a normal person. When they come out of here, they will be the feet of a mother.’”

Sailor interjected, “See, those are the kind of things that I used to think were so crazy about you. But now, getting older, I would so do that. And I probably will now do that same foot shot.”

Chirstie told her, “Yes, you have to. Family tradition. And get on it, would you? Time is a ticking here and I'm still not a grandma.”

Sailor joked, “I know. Taking applications right now for baby daddy. That's going to go over well.”

Chrstie joked, “And I'll do the interview. Okay. Apply to me.”

Sailor went on. “Mom, you have this phenomenal career… when we were so young, how did you balance raising kids with being this independent career woman?”

The super model replied, “Well, I mean, my kids were my priority and I fit my career in around it and I did it so well. I remember one day I was bringing you and a bunch of kids home from school and one of the little girls in the back seat said, 'Sailor, your mommy's a model, right?' And you said, ‘No.' You had no idea.”

Sailor offered, “I remember that. But you never seemed like anything but my mom. How do you feel like Grandma and Poppy, your parents, shaped how you parent?”

Christie said, “Oh, it's everything. You know, my mom was the best mom in the world.” Getting emotional she said, “But it's true. And I think that, you know, she was always present. Both my parents, I mean, my dad, you know, Poppy was a very in-demand writer for television, but somehow or another, if I had homework that I needed his help on, you know, that deadline would wait and he would help me. And my mom, we'd be out surfing and she would be right there with us, you know? She was a great body surfer. And I think we're the same.”

Christie smiled, telling Sailor, “All the moms on Instagram want to know how I manage to get you guys to come home so frequently.”

Sailor told her, “Real estate. That's the answer. Just kidding. Love,” laughing as she added, “Love and real estate.”

Christie teased, "It's true...”

Sailor turned to Mother's Day, asking, "How do you want to spend the day?”

Christie said, “All I really want are my three babies out in the garden with me like the olden days.”

Sailor said, “You know, I mean, I've been really helpful in the garden this year, right? My green thumb has really grown.”