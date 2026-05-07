Billie Eilish ‘Open’ to Another Justin Bieber Collab After Coachella Moment (Exclusive)

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Billie Eilish made it red-carpet official with her boyfriend Nat Wolff at the L.A. premiere of her concert film “Billie Eilish — Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D)”!

Billie co-directed the 3D film with Oscar-winning director James Cameron during her sold-out show in England.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour chatted with Billie on the red carpet, where she dished on how athletic the show is, saying, “Running, and running, and I also had a brand-new sprained ankle when we shot."

The film really shows her connection with fans. She shared, "I love it so much. Honestly, that's like my favorite part of the movie, if I can be honest… It’s so magical for me to be able to see that... And it's like that's who I am… It’s just an amazing relationship and connection."

Plus, she gushed over her epic Coachella onstage moment with Justin Bieber after his wife Hailey pushed her to go onstage during “One Less Lonely Girl."

When asked what Justin said to her onstage, Billie replied, “He didn't have to say anything… Just being is enough for me to sob. I was already sobbing. It took nothing. He was so sweet and [Hailey] was so amazing for doing that... I can't even, I can't even talk about it honestly.”

After working with Justin on a remix of “Bad Guy” in 2019, will we get another collab? Eilish said, "I hope so. I'm open to whatever.”

Terri also chatted with James and his wife Suzi. James reflected on Billie’s very special relationship with her fans, saying he’s most proud of being able to capture that. He also shared how hands-on Billie was in planning the filming of the show and in the editing room.