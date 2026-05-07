Television May 07, 2026
‘A Lot More’ Podcast Celebrates National Hospital Week with ’The Pitt’ Stars
In honor of National Hospital Week, Warner Bros. Television Group’s “A Lot More” podcast is having a special week of episodes!
During the week, stars from “The Pitt,” including Noah Wyle, Patrick Ball, Fiona Dourif, Laëtitia Hollard, and award-winning writer Valerie Chu, will join host Jonathon Buckley for some candid conversations.
The episodes will explore the making of “The Pitt” and honor the healthcare community.
“A Lot More” podcast has earned nearly 40 million views combined across social media since its launch, nabbing guests like Kate Hudson, Michael Urie, and Montana Jordan.