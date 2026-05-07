'90 Day Fiancé': Prophetess Ashia Manifested Her Nigerian Love Maxwell (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek from the new season premiere of “90 Day Fiancé”!

In the clip, we meet Ashia, 38, a Pentecostal prophetess-in-training from Alabaster, Alabama.

She credits divine intervention for bringing her fiancé Maxwell, 28, from Nigeria, into her life.

During a church service she shares, "Every prophetic word you spoke on my life is coming to pass!”

Getting emotional, she says since 16 she has been asking, "'Lord when are you going to bring my husband?' and it was just not coming. It just seemed like it just was not coming and it just finally happened. He told me I will have a marriage.”

In a confessional she explains that in December 2023 she got a notification on her screen that said, “Here comes the bride,” and took that as a sign from God.

Months went by and she asked, "Lord, where's my husband?” Ashia said God told her, “He's not close.”

That’s when she widened her search... and met Maxwell!