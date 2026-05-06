Victoria Beckham Says She Isn’t a ‘Pushy Parent,’ Never Planned ‘Brand Beckham’

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Victoria Beckham is speaking out about family dynamics amid an ongoing feud with her son Brooklyn Beckham.

Brooklyn unleashed on his mom Victoria and dad David Beckham in a series of Instagram Stories in January, making it clear: “I do not want to reconcile with my family.”

He wrote, “My family values public promotion and endorsement above all else,” calling their social media posts “performative."

The 27-year-old also talked about the anxiety he felt growing up: “I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life. I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared. I do not want to reconcile with my family... I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose and have found peace.”

On the podcast, Victoria spoke out about “Brand Beckham,” insisting it happened naturally.

She told Emma, “People talk about Brand Beckham — that has happened so organically."

Victoria explained how she and David landed endorsements early in their careers and it snowballed from there.

She said, “So, David was Adidas and Brylcreem and Pepsi, and I was in the Spice Girls and that’s where I learned so much about how to build a brand and marketing.”

She added, "While he was doing Brylcreem and Adidas, the Spice Girls were doing Walker’s crisps, Pepsi, Chupa Chups lollies, deodorant.”

Seemingly reacting to Brooklyn’s claims that the family worked hard to cultivate their image, she said, “I think it was the outside world that really talked about Brand Beckham; that’s never really how we saw it. We’re just doing what we do."

Victoria also talked about raising her kids and insisted she’s not a “pushy” parent.

“We've always tried to protect the children as much as we can,” she said. “We've always been very close. Communication is really key. You know, at night every night at our house, so long as neither of us are traveling, we always eat dinner together. We're quite a traditional family, more than people would recognize without even saying it. You know, we're not on our phones and we're all just talking about what's happened during the day. So, being very close is really, really important to us.”

She said her and David ultimately "want the kids to be hardworking, kind.”

Victoria described her job as a mom is to “help them fulfill their full potential,” saying, “It’s never about being pushy or forcing. It’s being there to support.”

She later shared, "I think that it's very different parenting adult children to parenting smaller children and you know I'm just trying to do the best the best that I can and they grow up so quickly.”