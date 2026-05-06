‘Parenthood’ Star Sarah Ramos Pregnant with First Child

“Parenthood” alum Sarah Ramos, 34, has a bun in the oven!

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Ramos is expecting her first child with husband Matt Spicer.

On Tuesday, Sarah shared the news on Instagram, writing, "Surprise! If you're not surprised I'm pregnant, act like it!”

Posting pics from her baby shower, Ramos wrote, “I have no good photos with the father of my child lol just a ton with the shower guests of honor: @thelabellefoundation puppies available for adoption!”

After seeing the post, Sarah’s “Parenthood” co-star Mae Whitman commented, "Weeeeee congrats budge!"

Elle Fanning wrote, “Congratulations!!!!!"

Sarah’s former “Midnight, Texas” co-star François Arnaud commented with a heart-eye emoji.