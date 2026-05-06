Nancy Guthrie Case: The New Evidence That Could Lead to a Breakthrough

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Kidnapped from her house in the dead of night, Nancy Guthrie going missing has captivated the nation.

But as time ticks on and the case gets colder, Savannah Guthrie and her family can only hope for new evidence, which Brian Entin may have uncovered in his new CW special, “NewsNation Presents: The Nancy Guthrie Mystery.”

“Extra” spoke with Brian, who shared, "The latest real development is we confirmed that there was a rootless hair that has been sent to the FBI lab in Quantico for testing, which could be significant if they can figure out if there's any DNA on the hair that could trace back to a possible suspect.”

Entin brought together experts like Dr. Ann Burgess, who the show “Mindhunter” is partially based on, as well as forensic and clinical psychologist Dr. Gary Brucato and criminologist and behavioral analyst Dr. Casey Jordan to weigh in on the case.

Brian shared, "We gave them all the information that we have and we said, 'Who do you think this person is?' And what they came up with was fascinating.”

The profilers all agree that the perpetrator is likely someone who knew Nancy.

They also believe it's a possibility that the masked person seen in security footage at Nancy's door may have already been eliminated, killed by their boss.

Brian pointed out, "There has never been a case like this ever. For an elderly person in their 80s to be abducted, it just never happens."