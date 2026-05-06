Kevin Hart Jokes The Rock Looked Like an 'Idiot’ at Met Gala (Exclusive)

Kevin Kwan/Netflix

Kevin Hart spoke to “Extra’s” Paul Costabile after the live final of his Netflix competition “Funny AF.”

Hart praised the winner, Ron Taylor, saying, “Ron deserved it. He had a phenomenal set tonight."

Kevin spoke about wanting to use the show to find the next voice in comedy and said none of the top four dropped the ball.

Hart explained, "The whole reason behind the series was to find the next face, the next voice in the space of comedy that could give America new energy, a new space of understanding for the generation of today.”

He said of the top contestants, “That group of four, none of them dropped the ball. Like they all won in their own way. Like things will happen. I mean Nikki [Glaser] gave them a spot on her next tour... It's great."

We also had to ask Kevin about his pal Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson rocking a kilt at the Met Gala!

Hart teased, “He did look like a f**king idiot at the Met Gala!”

He added, “No, I'm joking. Big fella, I love the fact you took a risk, man. And I love to see you in that space. Your first Met Gala, you know, I'm a champion you no matter what. You're my brother. I'll call you a f**king idiot, but I won't let anybody else do it. You're my guy.”

Paul also caught up with Nikki who praised the comedian contestants on “Funny AF” and also dished on Hart's upcoming roast.