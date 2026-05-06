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Blake Lively’s Betty Booze team received some “spooked” messages from companies they were working with as her reputation seemed to take a hit in 2024 after the release of “It Ends with Us.”

“Extra” has obtained court docs submitted as part of Blake’s now settled legal battle with “It Ends with Us” director Justin Baldoni that show some of the behind-the-scenes turmoil taking place at Lively’s beverage brand.

The docs were submitted in relation to Lively’s claim that Baldoni was involved in a smear campaign against her.

Amid the release of “It Ends with Us,” Betty Booze and Betty Buzz were criticized by fans for “tone deaf” social media posts that promoted the brands and the movie, which is about domestic violence.

In September 2024, someone from Blake’s team passed along concerns from the supermarket chain Kroger.

The person wrote, "I just got off the phone with the SGWS Kroger VP, and the first thing he mentioned to me was that Betty Booze was just discussed in Kroger’s New Item meeting," adding ,“Unfortunately, there is a negative taste in Kroger's mouth based on the [Blake Lively] interview (press) from the movie, and they said they will be closely monitoring sales on the brand.”

The message continued, “They are expecting a negative sales impact, and they’re wondering what [Blake Lively] will be doing to course correct and make things right with her audience.”

The member of Blake's team then asks if there are any "internal efforts in place to flip the script or messaging we can share with these customers directly?… We need to be proactive about this.”

VP of Food & Beverage at Princess Cruises also had concerns, writing in a text, “By the way our legal ethics and compliance board spooked with Blake!!! I am working things out hopefully will not have any negative affect."

Brightline, a railroad company in Florida, was in talks with Blake’s company regarding a marketing partnership.

The executive VP wrote, “Transparently they want to hold for a minute until some of the [Blake Lively] chatter can be turned down. I’ll circle back when I hear more.”

The “It Ends with Us” battle started in December 2024, when Lively filed a legal complaint with the California Civil Rights Department claiming Baldoni sexually harassed her on set.

Two months later, she also accused him of defamation and an alleged smear campaign. Baldoni denied all of Lively’s allegations.

He then filed a $400-million lawsuit against Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds that was officially dismissed.

Justin also filed a $250-million lawsuit against The New York Times, but that was dismissed as well.