Brooke Shields Shares What Makes Her Proudest in Sit-Down with Daughter Rowan (Exclusive)

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Ahead of Mother’s Day, Brooke Shields is sitting down with her daughter Rowan Henchy for a special “Extra” exclusive interview!

Brooke opened up about her own upbringing and how it affected her parenting, plus balancing family and career.

“I never went to professional children’s schools,” she said of how her late mom Teri Shields raised her. “I went to regular schools — I always had kids my own age around me.”

“Maybe I wasn’t playing sports because I was going to do a movie, but that was my sport,” Shields noted. “Again, I was doing my homework in the chair. Even when I was doing something crazy and fun like going to Studio 54, I wasn’t drinking, I wasn’t smoking, I wasn’t doing the drugs.”

As for raising her own kids, Brooke noted, “There were certain parameters that I always wanted to expose you to everything I could, but have it be not the only thing in your life.”

When asked if she ever felt she had to choose between work or being a mom, Brooke answered, “I thought that I could be equally engaged in both all the time, but what I found out very early was that if I did one, I was guilty about the other. If I did the other, I was worried about the other, and so I ended up choosing things and jobs that didn’t compromise your school.”

While she’s had an illustrious career as an actor and was one of the faces of the ‘80s as a model, what makes Brooke the proudest in life is her kids.

She said, “When I’m on my deathbed, I’m not going to remember one thing that I did professionally. I’m going to be so happy that you loved me."

Brooke emphasized that she is “happiest” being a mom, telling Rowan, “I’m just so proud of who you are."