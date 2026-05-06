Celebrity News May 06, 2026
Bozoma Saint John Embraces 'Fashion Is Art' Met Gala Dress Code in Hand-Painted Dress
Bozoma Saint John joined “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi and Adam Glassman to talk 2026 Met Gala fashion, and her own look was on-point!
The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star teased, “I understood the assignment,” showing off her dress.
This year’s Met Gala dress code was "Fashion Is Art," and Bozoma explained, "One of my favorite artists is Harmonia Rosales, and she takes the works of the Old Masters and recreates them as the African orishas. And so, this piece is off of a piece of art that I have bought from her and she hand-painted it onto this dress.”
Rosales added sweeping red fabric to a white gown and then crafted and painted the first woman Eve, resulting in a stunning piece of wearable art!
Other famous fans of Harmonia’s work include Samuel L. Jackson, Lebron James and others.