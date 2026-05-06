Angelina Jolie Scores ‘Important Victory' in Winery War with Brad Pitt

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Angelina Jolie has scored a win in her legal battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt over Château Miraval.

While Pitt’s team filed a motion to have Jolie turn over emails and private messages between her and her team related to their winery, a judge has denied the request.

According to Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Cindy Pánuco, Pitt "has not met his burden” to show that the messages aren’t part of attorney-client privilege, which Jolie’s team had argued.

The judge did acknowledge that “further discovery may yield additional facts” that “could potentially rebut” Jolie’s argument but for now, Pitt "has not done so on the present record.”

After the ruling, Jolie’s lawyer Paul Murphy told People magazine, "This is an important victory for Ms. Jolie.”

Murphy called out Pitt for being "completely out of bounds when he sought access to obviously privileged documents.”

Murphy went on, "This is part of Mr. Pitt’s pattern of demanding control over anything Angelina, including control over her communications with her own attorneys. We are extremely gratified that both the Court of Appeal and the trial court ultimately put a stop to it.”

A source close to Pitt responded, "The judge allowed Pitt’s team to revisit [the decision] as evidence develops. It’s notable how Jolie has withheld so many documents as privileged. ⁠⁠It’s just some of the evidence in the case.”

Pánuco didn’t completely side with Jolie on everything though, she shut down the actress’ request for $33,692.50 from Pitt to pay her legal fees, saying they were "not warranted” since Pitt’s position “was not without substantial justification.”

The fight over Château Miraval started in 2022 after she sold her stake to Tenute del Mondo, controlled by Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler, in October 2021.

Amid their battle over the winery, the exes finally settled their divorce in 2024, eight years after their split.

While their winery battle is ongoing, Jolie has put her Los Angeles home on the market for nearly $30M.

Jolie has expressed her desire to leave Los Angeles.