Celebrity News May 05, 2026
Zac Posen Breaks Down Kendall Jenner’s Goddess-Inspired Met Gala Look
The morning after the 2026 Met Gala, Zac Posen, the EVP and Creative Director of Gap Inc., joined “Extra’s” Adam Glassman to dish on the show-stopping look he did with Kendall Jenner.
How did the collab start? Posen explained, "I wrote Kendall a letter… and serendipitously she apparently had told her team, 'I want to have a Zac moment.'”
The look featured a full bodice made of leather draped with a cotton blend.
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Zac said, “She wanted to go goddess. And so we started to build it in the story of the' Winged Victory of Samothrace,' an amazing, iconic sculpture."
Where does the look go from here? Posen revealed, “This will live in our Gap archive."