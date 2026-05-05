Celebrity News May 05, 2026
'Storage Wars' Star Darrell Sheets' Manner of Death Released
Darrell Sheets, of “Storage Wars” fame, died in April, and now his manner of death has been confirmed.
TMZ reports the Mohave County Medical Examiner's Office in Arizona has ruled his death a suicide.
'Storage Wars’ Star Dave Hester Reacts to Darrell Sheets’ Shocking Death (Exclusive)View Story
Previously, police told the site that Sheets, 67, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head at his Lake Havasu home.
The police also confirmed that reports Darrell was being cyberbullied were under investigation.
If you or anyone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please dial the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.