Skip to Main Content
Celebrity News May 05, 2026

'Storage Wars' Star Darrell Sheets' Manner of Death Released

Getty Images

Darrell Sheets, of “Storage Wars” fame, died in April, and now his manner of death has been confirmed.

TMZ reports the Mohave County Medical Examiner's Office in Arizona has ruled his death a suicide.

Previously, police told the site that Sheets, 67, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head at his Lake Havasu home.

The police also confirmed that reports Darrell was being cyberbullied were under investigation.

If you or anyone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please dial the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

Stars We've Lost in 2026 View Gallery
Getty Images
#CelebrityNews #Remembered #TrendingStories

More

Around The Web

More in Celebrity News