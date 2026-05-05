Sam Smith & Christian Cowan Engaged (Report)

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Sam Smith and fashion designer Christian Cowan are reportedly engaged!

Page Six reports that the two were overheard talking about their engagement at the Mark Hotel before stepping out for the star-studded Met Gala.

A hotel spy told the outlet, “From what I understand, it was a private engagement.”

The source added, “They are over the moon, and from what I hear, so in love!”

Sam and Christian walked the red carpet together at the Met Gala, and the singer even wore a look by their beau.

Sam provided information on their look by quoting Christian on Instagram. Christian wrote, “I have always loved Erté. I love the way he brought costume art to the world through his visionary illustrations. The infamous 1920’s opulence and craft. 255,000 individual crystals and beads. 2,000 hours of artisanal hand sewing. This look is a love letter to the king of fashion illustration, and to my love, Sam.”

It wasn’t their first time attending as a couple, as they also attended in 2025 and 2024.