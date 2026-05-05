Rebel Wilson & Wife Ramona Agruma Welcome Baby #2 — See the First Pic!

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Actress Rebel Wilson is now a mom of two!

On Monday, Wilson broke the news that she welcomed her second child with her wife Ramona Agruma.

Along with a pic of their bundle of joy, she wrote on Instagram, "Proud to announce the birth of our 2nd daughter Rose Estelle! What a gorgeous blessing to have another little girl!”

She added, "Now on May 4th it’s now 4 of us! Ramona and I are feeling so incredibly grateful and blessed to grow our family, thank you everyone for all the well wishes 🩷.”

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The couple announced that they were expecting in December.

A pregnant Ramona posted a pic of her baby bump, writing on Instagram, "The happiest news in our family 🥰 it will be 4 of us soon! Baby number 2 is on her way ❤️❤️❤️❤️I love you @rebelwilson.”

Rebel and Ramona are also the parents of daughter Royce, 3.

In 2023, “Extra” chatted with Rebel about mom life.

Royce was 9 months old at the time, and Wilson shared, “I do get up around 5 a.m when Royce wakes up and yeah, it can get tiring. I have to… sometimes take naps when she takes naps. It’s this whole other element of my life, which is so rewarding in lots of ways and so tiring in a lot of ways. You have to give her so much focus.”