Celebrity News May 05, 2026
Rebel Wilson & Wife Ramona Agruma Welcome Baby #2 — See the First Pic!
Actress Rebel Wilson is now a mom of two!
On Monday, Wilson broke the news that she welcomed her second child with her wife Ramona Agruma.
Along with a pic of their bundle of joy, she wrote on Instagram, "Proud to announce the birth of our 2nd daughter Rose Estelle! What a gorgeous blessing to have another little girl!”
She added, "Now on May 4th it’s now 4 of us! Ramona and I are feeling so incredibly grateful and blessed to grow our family, thank you everyone for all the well wishes 🩷.”
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
The couple announced that they were expecting in December.
A pregnant Ramona posted a pic of her baby bump, writing on Instagram, "The happiest news in our family 🥰 it will be 4 of us soon! Baby number 2 is on her way ❤️❤️❤️❤️I love you @rebelwilson.”
Rebel Wilson’s Wife Ramona Agruma Pregnant with Couple’s Second ChildView Story
Rebel and Ramona are also the parents of daughter Royce, 3.
In 2023, “Extra” chatted with Rebel about mom life.
Royce was 9 months old at the time, and Wilson shared, “I do get up around 5 a.m when Royce wakes up and yeah, it can get tiring. I have to… sometimes take naps when she takes naps. It’s this whole other element of my life, which is so rewarding in lots of ways and so tiring in a lot of ways. You have to give her so much focus.”
When asked if the couple was thinking about having more kids, she said at the time, “We’ll see. We shall see.”