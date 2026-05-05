Blake Lively Dodges Justin Baldoni Question & Focuses on Fashion at Met Gala (Video)

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Blake Lively boldly stepped out at the 2026 Met Gala just hours after she settled her “It Ends with Us” legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

The star, however, dodged questions about the case, including our question, “Are you happy with the settlement?”

Instead, she chose to focus on her dress and getting up those famous stairs.

Lively did stop briefly to speak with Vogue correspondent La La Anthony, dishing on her gorgeous gown and an extra-special accessory!

Blake wore a stunning Versace halter gown in a rainbow of pastel colors that featured a dramatic train.

She explained, “This is archival Versace, but they Met-afied it by adding a big, beautiful train. So, it's a piece from 2006, and it was just such an honor to be able to wear this gorgeous, gorgeous gown. It looks like a sunrise and a sunset and watercolor and gorgeous Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.”

Sharing the sentimental value behind her purse, she said, “This is a Judith Leiber bag, and we were trying to find a piece of famous, iconic art to put on and make it look like it was in a frame. And then I said, ‘Would you actually… if you're going to make it custom, would you do my kids' art?’ So, my kids each painted a watercolor painting. So, each of my four kids did this… Isn't that special? So, I have them with me because I'm shy, too, so I just like to have my kids with me,” and she joked, “I probably could have fit them under my dress, to be honest.”

Meanwhile, the terms of Blake and Justin’s settlement have not been disclosed, but their legal teams released a statement to “Extra” after the news broke.

Justin’s Wayfarer lawyers Bryan Freedman and Ellyn Garofalo and Blake’s attorneys Michael Gottlieb and Esra Hudson stated, "The end product — the movie 'It Ends with Us' — is a source of pride to all of us who worked to bring it to life. Raising awareness, and making a meaningful impact in the lives of domestic violence survivors — and all survivors — is a goal that we stand behind.”

The statement continued, "We acknowledge the process presented challenges and recognize concerns raised by Ms. Lively deserved to be heard. We remain firmly committed to workplaces free of improprieties and unproductive environments. It is our sincere hope that this brings closure and allows all involved to move forward constructively and in peace, including a respectful environment online.”

The stars were scheduled to go to trial on May 18.

In April, Judge Lewis Liman tossed 10 of Lively’s claims, including sexual harassment, defamation, and conspiracy.

However, three of the claims, including breach of contract, retaliation, and aiding and abetting in retaliation, had remained.