Celebrity News May 05, 2026
Jesse Williams & Alejandra Onieva Quietly Tie the Knot (Report)
It looks like Jesse Williams is married again!
TMZ reports Williams has quietly tied the knot with actress Alejandra Onieva.
A source told the outlet that Jesse and Alejandra have been a married couple for a few months.
The two, who met on the set of “Hotel Costiera,” have been together since at least 2025.
They were spotted kissing in Milan in September while promoting the movie.
Williams was previously married to Aryn Drake-Lee, the mother of his two kids, for nearly five years, but they finalized their divorce in October 2020.