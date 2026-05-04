Why Katy Perry’s Incognito Met Gala Look Included a Six-Fingered Glove

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Katy Perry hit the red carpet at the 2026 Met Gala in a bit of a disguise!

The singer wore a white strapless dress by Stella McCartney paired with a custom headpiece by Miodrag Guberinic overing her face. The mask featured white mesh around the outside and silver in the middle.

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Katy was incognito until she opened the headpiece to reveal her face!

Perry accessorized with a six-fingered glove as a nod to AI photos of her at past Met Galas that she didn’t actually attend!

Katy teased her look on TikTok, showing off one glove with five fingers and one with six.