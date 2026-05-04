Teyana Taylor Plans to Get Beyoncé Dancing at Met Gala 2026 (Exclusive)

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Teyana Taylor made a grand entrance at the 2026 Met Gala.

“Extra’s” Adam Glassman and Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Teyana, who was dripping in metallic tones in her custom Tom Ford by Haider Ackermann gown.

Taylor said, "I feel amazing. I feel hot in Haider… Fashion is art.”

Teyana said she was “excited” to see Met co-chair Beyoncé.

She shared, "I can't wait to get in there and be like, 'Oh, girl, what's going on?' You know what's crazy? Because every single time we run into each other, I make her dance. Like, B will like be somewhere chilling real low-key in the corner and I walk up. I be like, 'Let's go.' She be like, ‘Hey.' You know? So, I love that we get to get that moment together. You know what I'm saying?”