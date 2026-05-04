Susan Lucci on Plans to Return to Iconic ‘All My Children' Erica Kane Role (Exclusive)

Getty

Soap legend Susan Lucci’s legacy on “All My Children” has grown larger than life!

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Lucci, who revealed that a return to the iconic role she played for 41 years is actually in the works.

She said, “Lifetime wants to do two movies… [Fans are] clamoring for it, and I hope that it happens."

The 79-year-old stunner most recently played the ultimate diva and Keanu Reeves’ mom in “Outcome.”

Susan almost turned down the role since the script felt too heavy after the passing of her husband Helmut Huber in 2022.

The two had been together for 52 years.

Lucci noted, “Beneath it, it’s about a son and a mother having that conversation. I knew that I would have to get a place where I could handle the emotion and it was a pretty long scene, so I thought, 'I’m not going to do it.' As I was laying in laying there in bed, I started working on the part. I couldn’t help myself — it was such a good part. And then Jonah called me."

With her yes, Susan ended her self-imposed Hollywood hiatus.

Since Susan and Helmet were together for decades, Mona asked for some marriage advice.

Susan shared, "Laughing is a really good thing together… Remember why you fell in love in the first place. Don’t lose sight of that.”