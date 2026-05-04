Robert Irwin Reflects on 20th Anniversary of Dad Steve’s Passing & His Legacy (Exclusive)

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Over the weekend, Robert Irwin and mom Terri Irwin enjoyed a family outing at the Steve Irwin Gala in Las Vegas

“Extra” spoke with Robert about his dad’s legacy and the upcoming 20th anniversary of Steve’s passing.

He said, “I think like tonight, the Steve Irwin Gala, it’s about, you know, celebrating the legacy my dad created.”

As for what Steve would think if he were here today, Robert shared, “I think he’d be very proud of the fact that there are so many people that really believe in the cause of wildlife preservation. I think… we’re so mobilized right now. I don’t think he could have ever imagined how connected the world would be. Like, we all have a platform now, particular through social media that can be used for good… I think there is such potential for unity.”

“I don’t think he could have ever imagined the scale at which Wildlife Warriors, the charity that he started, you know, would get to,” Robert went on. “And that is all thanks to a lot of support from everyone around the world.”

Robert showed some love for his mom, saying, “The one person who decided to keep his legacy alive, which is a very, very, very challenging thing to do.”

“The way that she leads that, you know, gives me a lot of inspiration every day,” Robert emphasized. “More than anything, he’d be most proud of my mom.”

Terri hoped she was doing the right thing, saying, “We’re really trying to honor his life and legacy.”

Terri also expressed how proud she is of Robert for everything he’s doing.

She commented, “I think just watching the way he’s representing Conservation Australia Zoo, Wildlife Warriors and the work that we’re doing because it’s really to get caught up in what you’re doing.”

It’s been six months since Robert took home the Mirrorball Trophy on “Dancing with the Stars.”

Reflecting on his win, Robert said, “It’s definitely feels personally the biggest year yet… I feel like it’s been the biggest opportunity for me to spread a message that means so much to me, to an audience.”

Robert also discussed hosting the upcoming “Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro” spin-off and getting to spread fun and positivity.

On the show, the greatest dancers will compete for a spot as the next pro.