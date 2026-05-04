Rihanna’s Most Unforgettable Met Gala Looks Through the Years

Getty Images

Rihanna always shuts it down on the Met Gala red carpet, and we know she’ll nail the 2026 theme, "Fashion Is Art."

Ahead of the big night, we’re looking back at her unforgettable Met appearances.

Riri first hit the gala in 2007 for the theme "Poiret: King of Fashion.”

The singer wore a white Georges Chakra dress with black fishnet gloves for the night.

She returned two years later for "The Model as Muse: Embodying Fashion” in a stylish Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo and black pumps. The star sported a short 'do parted to the side.

Rihanna was every bit the siren in 2011 for "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty” in a sheer black gown and long, red, braided mermaid hair.

The Grammy winner chose Tom Ford for her 2012 look as she hit the red carpet in a long-sleeved gown for "Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations."

The “Umbrella” singer was back in 2014 in a white-hot two-piece by Stella McCartney for "Charles James: Beyond Fashion."

Rihanna brought a pop of color in 2015, wearing a Guo Pei gown with a giant train for "China: Through the Looking Glass.”

In 2017, she was all about flowers in a ripped from the runway look from Comme des Garçons' Fall 2016 collection. The theme was "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons Art of the In-Between” and Rihanna’s dress was designed to look like petals.

The following year, Rihanna embraced the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” theme looking every bit the fashionable pope or bishop in Maison Margiela by John Galliano accessorized with a bejeweled headdress.

The star returned in 2021 for "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” wearing a black Balenciaga hooded gown. Riri had her partner A$AP Rocky by her side wearing a designer quilt by ERL.

In 2023, Rihanna stunned in a white bridal look for "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” The star, who was expecting her second child, wore a Valentino gown paired with white sunglasses.