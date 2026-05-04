Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Shut Down the Met Gala 2026 Carpet

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Rihanna and A$AP Rocky closed out the Met Gala 2026 carpet in style. Watch their entrance!

She wore a look by Maison Margiela which was drawn from the fashion house’s Artisanal 2025 collection.

According to the brand, the collection was Belgium-inspired and "founded in the architectural structures and silhouettes of Flanders and the Netherlands. Statuesque forms evoke the saintly figures of gothic church façades, where unassuming, repurposed materials are re-appropriated.”

Rihanna's look featured many repurposed and re-appropriated materials.

Her sparkly bodice was "embellished with over 115,000 crystal beads, antique jewels and intricate chains, each element meticulously hand-sewn and took 1,380 hours for the embroidery,” according to Maison Margiela.

Her gown was "crafted in duchesse woven with fine metal recycled threads typically reserved for computer wiring and sculpted entirely by hand.”