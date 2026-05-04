Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank Expecting Baby #3

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Princess Eugenie, 36, has another royal baby on the way.

The daughter of former prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson is pregnant with her third child.

The Royal Family announced the news on X, writing, "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their third child together, due this summer."

Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their third child together, due this summer.



August (aged 5) and Ernest (aged 2) are also very excited to have another sibling join the family.



His Majesty The King… pic.twitter.com/gO91cRJO7u @RoyalFamily

The post continued, "August (aged 5) and Ernest (aged 2) are also very excited to have another sibling join the family."

As for King Charles, "His Majesty The King has been informed and is delighted with the news.”

The post included a photo of August and Ernest looking at some ultrasound photos.

Eugenie shared the same photo on her Instagram and wrote, “Baby Brooksbank due 2026! ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️👶🏻♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️.”

The baby news comes months after Eugenie’s father Andrew lost his royal titles and was arrested.

In October 2025, King Charles stripped his brother of all of his royal titles. He is now known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and he was forced to give up the Royal Lodge mansion.

At the time, Andrew was battling allegations stemming from his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, which he denies.