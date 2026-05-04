Olivia Wilde Takes on Cruel Comments About Her ‘Startling’ Appearance

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Olivia Wilde, 42, is setting the record straight after online chatter over her appearance.

The star endured concerned and cruel comments over her gaunt look in an SFGate interview posted last week. In the video, the actress appears thin and her eyes are accentuated with eyeliner.

Wilde addressed the online chatter over the weekend with help from her brother.

In a funny video posted to her Instagram Stories, Olivia is snuggled up in a hoodie as her brother asks her, "Olivia Wilde, do you care to address recent rumors that you’re a resurrected corpse?”

She giggles and replies, "Listen, that is a fisheye lens and I admit… Was that my best angle? Was that my best ever look? No, no, it is startling, it is a startling image… I don’t know why I was so close to the camera. I didn’t have to be… Do you have any more questions?”

Her brother laughs, as Olivia adds, "I’m not dead.”

The “Don’t Worry Darlings” director added the caption, "Leave it to your little brother to give you the maximum amount of shit.”