Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Sunday Rose Breaks Met Gala Rule to Be Her Date

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Nicole Kidman hit the 2026 Met Gala with her daughter Sunday Rose on Monday night.

Nicole turned heads in a red sequined gown by Chanel, and Sunday had cameras flashing with a Dior floral gown.

While the Met Gala usually requires attendees to be at 18 years old, it looks like they made an exception for Sunday, who is 17.

As Nicole was going up the stairs, reporters asked what it was like to bring Sunday to the Met Gala. She responded, “Amazing.”

Sunday also approved of her mom’s look, saying, “I love it."

It was apparent that the two are close, with Kidman even kissing her daughter’s hand!

Nicole is one of the co-chairs for the 2026 event, the theme of which is “Costume Art.”