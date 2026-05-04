Madonna Is 'See-'Worthy Embodying Surrealist Painting on Met Gala 2026 Carpet

Getty Images

Madonna made a dramatic return to the Met Gala carpet, showing up in a stunning look that embodied the evening's theme: "Costume Art."

The Queen of Pop, 67, wore an all-black custom Saint Laurent gown, surrounded by a gray veil so long it required seven attendants to fan it out behind her.

The normally blonde bombshell switched things up with a black wig by Merria Dearman, which gave her ensemble a "Ray of Light"-coded vibe.

Getty Images

Most imposingly, she sported a ship-shape headpiece by Phillip Treacy for Isabella Blow, with the overall effect being that of a vessel tossed around by a storm.

It made for a "see"-worthy and inspired look!

With the theme meant to explore the intersection of art and fashion via garments, Madonna's take on the evening was on-point, inspired by the 1945 painting "The Temptation of St. Anthony" by British-born Surrealist painter Leonora Carrington. The artist, who lived her adult life in Mexico, created the work as part of a contest involving other prominent painters. It was sold at auction by Sotheby's in 2021 for around $2M.

In the painting, the suffering of Egyptian Saint Anthony is depicted. Madonna was recreating a detail from the painting that shows the black-garbed Queen of Sheba carrying a horn and surrounded by maids.

Harper's Bazaar writer Maxwell Rabb discovered the inspiration because he's a fan of the work — so much so part of it is tattooed on his leg!

Getty Images

Madonna was expected to co-host an after-party with Sabrina Carpenter, one of the big names on this year's Met Gala host committee as well as Madonna's duet partner on the current single "Bring Your Love."