Celebrity News May 04, 2026
Madonna Is 'See-'Worthy Embodying Surrealist Painting on Met Gala 2026 Carpet
Madonna made a dramatic return to the Met Gala carpet, showing up in a stunning look that embodied the evening's theme: "Costume Art."
The Queen of Pop, 67, wore an all-black custom Saint Laurent gown, surrounded by a gray veil so long it required seven attendants to fan it out behind her.
The normally blonde bombshell switched things up with a black wig by Merria Dearman, which gave her ensemble a "Ray of Light"-coded vibe.
Most imposingly, she sported a ship-shape headpiece by Phillip Treacy for Isabella Blow, with the overall effect being that of a vessel tossed around by a storm.
It made for a "see"-worthy and inspired look!
With the theme meant to explore the intersection of art and fashion via garments, Madonna's take on the evening was on-point, inspired by the 1945 painting "The Temptation of St. Anthony" by British-born Surrealist painter Leonora Carrington. The artist, who lived her adult life in Mexico, created the work as part of a contest involving other prominent painters. It was sold at auction by Sotheby's in 2021 for around $2M.
In the painting, the suffering of Egyptian Saint Anthony is depicted. Madonna was recreating a detail from the painting that shows the black-garbed Queen of Sheba carrying a horn and surrounded by maids.
Harper's Bazaar writer Maxwell Rabb discovered the inspiration because he's a fan of the work — so much so part of it is tattooed on his leg!
Madonna was expected to co-host an after-party with Sabrina Carpenter, one of the big names on this year's Met Gala host committee as well as Madonna's duet partner on the current single "Bring Your Love."
This year's Met Gala wound up being an explosion of pop queens! Along with Madonna and Sabrina, the event attracted Beyoncé, Rihanna, Cher, Stevie Nicks and many more.