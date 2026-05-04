Lauren Sánchez’s 'Unique’ Met Gala Prep Helped Her Lose About ‘2 Lbs.’

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Lauren Sánchez Bezos had a unique way of prepping for the 2026 Met Gala!

She told Vogue she did a “bananas” workout leading up to fashion’s big night.

“I went to visit the New York Fire Department and did their training,” Sánchez revealed.

The former journalist said she wore heavy gear and made her way through a smoke-filled obstacle course as part of the training.

“It’s probably the most unique Met prep ever,” she added. “It was bananas, but I loved it. I probably lost about 2 lbs. doing it.”

Lauren, who is an honorary co-chair this year and lead sponsor, stunned on the red carpet wearing navy blue Schiaparelli with jewels along the shoulders.