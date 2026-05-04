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Kylie Jenner wore an eye popping look to the 2026 Met Gala.

The reality star hit the red carpet in custom Schiaparelli featuring a nude corset with faux nipples with a low riding skirt.

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People magazine reports the "butter duchess satin skirt was embroidered with over 2,000 sating stitch balls, 10,000 natural baroque pearls and more that 7,000 painted pearlescent fish scales. The look required roughly 11,000 hours of embroidery work.”

She accessorized with an antique silver necklace made of "rhinestones, pearls and small hand-sculpted bird heads, as well as matching chandelier earrings in warm silver adorned with pearls and crystal stones.”

Kylie bleached her eyebrows for the look, but wore her dark hair in long waves.