How to Watch the 2026 Met Gala

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Get ready for a star-studded 2026 Met Gala!

“Fashion Is Art” will be the dress code this year in celebration of the “Costume Art” theme.

According to Vogue, "The directive perfectly reflects the ethos of 'Costume Art,' which explores the 'centrality of the dressed body' through depictions and interpretations of the human form in the Met’s extensive collection.”

The ball will take place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art tonight with a livestream on all of Vogue’s digital platforms, including YouTube, starting at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET.

Fashion’s big night marks Beyoncé’s return to the gala after a 10-year hiatus!

The singer will be one of the co-chairs at the star-studded soirée.

Beyoncé will be joined by Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams and Anna Wintour as the other co-chairs.