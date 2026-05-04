Heidi Klum Transforms Into Sculpture for Met Gala 2026

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Heidi Klum is known for her iconic Halloween costumes, but she’s done again at the 2026 Met Gala!

For this year’s theme, "Costume Art,” Klum transformed into a real-life sculpture with the help of Mike Marino.

According to a press release, Klum’s look was achieved with materials like latex and spandex to capture "the stillness and presence of marble while allowing for movement and life within the form.”

Her look was inspired by classic art pieces like Giuseppe Sammartino’s Veiled Christ and Raffaele Monti’s Veiled Vestal.

Heidi’s piece explores "the relationship between the body and art in a modern, wearable way.”

Klum’s appearance is quite the contrast from last year when she wore a black Vestments gown to fit the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” theme.

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