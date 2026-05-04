Dolly Parton Gives Health Update: 'Some Good News & a Little Bad News’

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Country singer Dolly Parton is giving a health update.

Acknowledging that she has some “good” and “bad news,” Dolly shared a video on Instagram, saying, “The good news is I’m responding really well to meds and treatments and I’m improving every day.”

As for the bad news, Parton noted, “It’s gonna take me a little while before I’m up on stage - performance level because some of the meds and treatments make a little bit swimmy headed as my grandma used to say and of course I can’t be dizzy carrying around banjos, guitars and such on five inch heels.”

Parton revealed that one point her immune system and digestive system “got all out of whack” over the past few years and doctors are “working real hard on rebuilding and strengthening those.”

Dolly also mentioned that she was working on her Broadway show, which will open later this year.

She quipped, "I know you’re thinking, ‘Lord, sick or well, that girl’s always promoting something.’”

Parton admitted, “Well, that’s true, but that’s how you get it done.”

Dolly also apologized to the fans who bought tickets to see her in Las Vegas.

Parton made sure to show her appreciation to fans for their love and support after her husband Carl’s death.

She said, “From the bottom of her heart, I thank you. You have been a big part of my healing.”

Overall, Dolly emphasized, "I’m doing really well.”

Referencing her doctors, Parton added, “They assure me that everything I have is treatable, so I’m going with that.”

Despite her health, Parton insisted, “I’m still working. I still do videos. I still record, I run up and down to Dollywood now and then and I’m working hard on getting my museum and my hotel open in Nashville later this year.”