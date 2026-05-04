Ciara Channels Egyptian Queen Nefertiti at Met Gala 2026

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Ciara was liquid gold in Celia Kritharioti at the 2026 Met Gala, where she was accompanied by husband Russell Wilson!

“Extra’s” Adam Glassman and Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Russell and Ciara, whose look was inspired by Egyptian Queen Nefertiti.

Ciara shared, “I would say we have Queen Egyptian regality, inspiration, and energy going on. Nefertiti inspired so many artists, you know, in the industry and in general.”

Ciara said she was “excited” to able to represent that type of energy at the star-studded event.

As for how she’s keeping up her hair, Ciara shared, “Gold foil. The process is, like, literally, like, step by step. Caesar was very intentional how he placed the bowl and a lot of spray. There’s a lot that’s got to be in my head."

Russell was a proud husband, saying, “I’ve been very fortunate. Obviously, I get to go with her, so she always makes me look better.”