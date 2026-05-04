Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden Welcome Baby #3

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Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden just announced the arrival of their third child!

Benji shared the happy news on Instagram, writing, "Cameron and I are Happy, Excited, and feeling so BLESSED to announce the birth of our third Child, Nautas Madden. Welcome to the world Son!!👊❤️”

The musician added, "We love life with our family- our kids are healthy&happy, and we are grateful!!!🙏🙏having a blast ❤️Sending all our best wishes- the Madden Family ❤️🙏👊🏴‍☠️”

He included an image of a pirate ship and the meaning of the name, "Sailor, navigator, voyager, one who embarks on a journey and fears others the unknown.”

Diaz replied in the comments with "✨❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️✨"

Cameron and Benji are also parents to daughter Raddix, 6, and son Cardinal, 2.