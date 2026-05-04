Britney Spears Takes Plea Deal in DUI Case

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Britney Spears was a no-show in court on Monday as she avoided jail time with a plea deal.

On March 4, Britney was arrested for a DUI in Ventura County, California, and last week was formally charged with a misdemeanor count of DUI.

TMZ reports that on Monday, Spears’ lawyer Michael Goldstein was in court on her behalf to take the deal stemming from her arrest.

According to the site, Britney pleaded guilty to reckless driving involving alcohol and/or drugs in exchange for 12 months' probation.

She also gets credit for her time in custody and will need to take a DUI class and pay some state fines and fees.

People magazine adds, Britney is required to see a psychologist once a week and a psychiatrist twice a month. Authorities are also authorized to search her vehicle for drugs and alcohol.

Goldstein told "Extra" in a statement, “Through her plea today, Britney has accepted responsibility for her conduct. She has taken significant steps to implement positive change which is clearly reflected in the Ventura County District Attorney’s decision to reduce the charge in this case and dismiss the DUI. Britney appreciates this discretion and is also grateful for the outpouring of support she has received.”