Blake Lively Arrives at the Met Gala After Settling Legal Battle with Justin Baldoni

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Blake Lively hit the 2026 Met Gala red carpet just hours after news broke that she settled her “It Ends with Us” legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

Lively wore a stunning halter gown in a rainbow of pastel colors that featured a dramatic train. She paired the look with Lorraine Schwartz jewels.

The actress posed solo, without husband Ryan Reynolds.

Meanwhile, the terms of Blake and Justin’s settlement have not been disclosed, but their legal teams released a statement to “Extra” after the news broke.

Justin’s Wayfarer lawyers Bryan Freedman and Ellyn Garofalo and Blake’s attorneys Michael Gottlieb and Esra Hudson stated, "The end product — the movie 'It Ends with Us' — is a source of pride to all of us who worked to bring it to life. Raising awareness, and making a meaningful impact in the lives of domestic violence survivors — and all survivors — is a goal that we stand behind.”

The statement continued, "We acknowledge the process presented challenges and recognize concerns raised by Ms. Lively deserved to be heard. We remain firmly committed to workplaces free of improprieties and unproductive environments. It is our sincere hope that this brings closure and allows all involved to move forward constructively and in peace, including a respectful environment online.”

The stars were scheduled to go to trial on May 18.

In April, Judge Lewis Liman tossed 10 of Lively’s claims, including sexual harassment, defamation, and conspiracy.

However, three of the claims, including breach of contract, retaliation, and aiding and abetting in retaliation, had remained.

The “It Ends with Us” battle started in December 2024, when Lively filed a legal complaint with the California Civil Rights Department claiming Baldoni sexually harassed her on set.

Two months later, she also accused him of defamation. Baldoni denied all of Lively’s allegations.

He then filed the $400-million lawsuit against Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds that was officially dismissed.