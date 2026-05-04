Beyoncé Makes Fierce Met Gala Return with JAY-Z & Blue Ivy (Video)

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Beyoncé looked fierce as she returned to the Met Gala for the first time in 10 years, and she had husband JAY-Z and daughter Blue Ivy by her side!

The singer stunned in a diamond-encrusted, skeleton-inspired gown and headpiece by Olivier Rousteing, the former head of Balmain. She paired the gown with a feather cape.

She told Vogue of the look, “[He’s] someone that’s been so loyal to me, and I’ve done so many incredible, iconic looks with him, so it’s really about representing him."

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This marked Blue Ivy’s first Met Gala. Bey got emotional telling Vogue, “This is incredible to be able to share it with her.”

Blue walked the carpet in a white bubble dress, white jacket, and sunglasses.

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Beyoncé is serving as a co-chair this year alongside Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams and Anna Wintour.