Celebrity News May 04, 2026
Bad Bunny Is Unrecognizable as Old Man at Met Gala 2026
Bad Bunny was unrecognizable in a black Zara suit at the 2026 Met Gala, his fifth appearance at the annual event.
The 32-year-old rapper looked decades older, rocking a full head of gray hair and scruff, as well as having makeup/prosthetics done by Mike Marino.
Marino aged Bad Bunny by giving him wrinkles, sag, and sunspots! Bad Bunny made himself more believable as an old man with a cane in his hand.
Marino was also responsible for Heidi Klum’s sculpture look this year.