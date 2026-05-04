Celebrity News May 04, 2026
Anne Hathaway Brings ‘Princess Diaries’ Vibes to Met Gala 2026
Anne Hathaway looked like a real-life princess at the 2026 Met Gala!
Hathway has been promoting “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” but her look tonight had everyone thinking about her other iconic film, “The Princess Diaries,” in which she plays Mia Thermopolis, who becomes the Princess of Genovia.
To fit with the “Costume Art” theme, Hathaway wore a plunging strapless Michael Kors ball gown, which was hand-printed by Peter McGough.
Anne accessorized with a Bvlgari choker and stud earrings.
Hathway opted to wear her hair in a classic bun, similar to her “Princess Diaries” character.
“The Princess Diaries 3” is currently in development at Disney.
Tonight is Anne’s ninth appearance at the Met Gala. She attended in 2009, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2023, and 2025.