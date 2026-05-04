Adrien Brody Reacts to Kim Kardashian’s Support of ‘The Fear of 13’ (Exclusive)

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On a night off from his Broadway play “The Fear of 13,” Adrian Brody had Georgina Chapman by his side at the 2026 Met Gala.

“Extra’s” Adam Glassman and Mona Kosar Adbi spoke to Adrien, who is getting rave reviews for his performance.

He commented, “It’s really exciting to be immersed in the theater for the first time on Broadway and communing with an audience night after night.”

Brody knows that Broadway is a grind, saying, “It’s hard work, but you know, it’s still really special. It’s really wonderful.”

Kim Kardashian, who is one of the producers on “The Fear of 13,” also recently checked out the show with her family.

Adrien said it was “really special” for Kim to show her support for the show, saying, “I love the work that she’s doing to help people get exonerated and working in just bringing light to injustice in general.”

Brody was handsome in Dior and Elsa Jin, who he called “an amazing artist.”